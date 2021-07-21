ROAD WORK, TRAFFIC, WEATHER: What’s ahead for Wednesday

6:20 AM: Jacobsen Road is blocked both ways by the tree that took out power three hours ago.

6:05 AM: Good morning, Today’s forecast includes eventual sunshine..

ROAD WORK

SW Genesee – For the next week or so, Genesee will be down to one lane, alternating, between 26th and 30th, because of vehicles working on the nearby “pond.” As explained here, the work is expected to happen 7 am-6 pm.

Delridge project – Southbound Delridge is still closed between Holden and Trenton. So is Henderson on the east side of Delridge; other closures are ahead, according to this week’s update.

Weekend reminder – Highland Park Way/West Marginal intersection: Here’s a preview, including new work hours and lane reductions for Saturday and Sunday.

TRANSIT

Buses are on their regular schedules – except for the Route 120 reroute because of the southbound Delridge Way work and the Route 128 reroute because of the SW Henderson closure east of Delridge. Watch @kcmetrobus for word of bus cancellations.

For ferries, regular schedule. Watch and @wsferries for updates.

BRIDGES AND DETOUR ROUTES

485th morning without the West Seattle Bridge. (Community meeting tonight!) Here are the views of other bridges and routes:

Low Bridge: Automated enforcement cameras remain in use; restrictions are in effect 5 am-9 pm daily – except weekends; the bridge is open to all until 8 am Saturday and Sunday mornings. (Access applications are available for some categories of drivers.)

West Marginal Way at Highland Park Way:

Highland Park Way/Holden:

The 5-way intersection (Spokane/West Marginal/Delridge/Chelan):

And the 1st Avenue South Bridge (map):

For the South Park Bridge (map), here’s the nearest camera:

Are draw/swing bridges opening for boats or barges? See the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed. (1st Ave. South Bridge openings also are tweeted on @wsdot_traffic.)

See all local traffic cams here; locally relevant cameras are also on this WSB page.

Trouble on the streets/paths/bridges/water? Please let us know – text (but not if you’re driving!) 206-293-6302.