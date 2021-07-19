MORE ROAD WORK: Drainage project on SW Genesee

Just in from Seattle Public Utilities, for a project starting tomorrow:

Starting as soon as Tuesday, July 20, Seattle Public Utilities will be working on a drainage structure in the 2600 block of SW Genesee Street. SW Genesee Street will be down to one lane as crews remove soil and material from a nearby drainage structure; flaggers will control alternating one-way traffic.

LOCATION

2600 block of SW Genesee Street between 26th and 30th Avenues SW.

SCHEDULE

Work hours are Monday through Friday, 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Work is expected to start July 20 and take about a week to complete.

ANTICIPATED IMPACTS

Traffic on SW Genesee Street will be reduced to one lane; flaggers will control alternating one-way traffic. There will be parking restrictions in the area and construction-related traffic, noise, dirt and vibrations. Lane closure information may change based on project needs.