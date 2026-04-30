UTILITY WORK ALERT: Sewer project about to start in Lowman Beach area, followup to 2022 repairs

The arrival of warm weather means the start of construction season for utility and street projects. King County Wastewater Treatment just reminded us that work starts tomorrow on the next phase of a repair project involving the underground pump station at Lowman Beach and adjacent pipes. If you’ve been to the Lowman Beach area lately, you might have noticed crews staging:

King County is rebuilding a damaged sewer pipe to maintain reliable sewer service for West Seattle residents near Lowman Beach Park and protect public health and Puget Sound.

The Murray Pump Station has two pressurized sewer pipes, also known as force mains. These pipes run parallel under Beach Drive Southwest and help move sewage to West Point Treatment Plant, where it is cleaned and safely discharged into Puget Sound. In March 2022, one of the pressurized pipes broke due to severe corrosion. King County repaired about 800 feet of the damaged pipe at that time. This project will repair the remaining 350 feet of damaged pipe and install two air valves to help reduce pipe corrosion in the repaired pipe.

This work needs to occur during the dry season when wastewater flows are lower. Road and park restoration will occur in fall 2026 after the pipe is rebuilt.

What to expect during construction:

-No interruption to wastewater service.

-One-lane alternating traffic on Beach Drive SW, with steel plates in the road. Bicyclists should use extreme caution passing through the work area.

-Lowman Beach Park playground, beach and sidewalks will remain open during construction