SUMMER! Here’s the band lineup for 2026 Admiral Music in the Parks

(WSB photo from July 2025 AMP concert at California Place Park)

Just announced by the Admiral Neighborhood Association – this year’s lineup, both bands and locations, for the three Admiral Music in the Parks concerts! Sent by ANA’s Meagan Loftin:

The Admiral Neighborhood Association, with the generous support of the Seattle Department of Neighborhoods and in partnership with our “Producer” sponsors Far Away Entertainment and the Historic Admiral Theater, is excited to announce the lineup for our summer concert series AMP: Admiral Music in the Parks!

Join us for three weeks of free, family-friendly concerts in our beautiful neighborhood parks this July. We’re leaning into community and joy this summer with spontaneous dance parties in the park, picnics with our neighbors, and most importantly great music! Mark your calendar now to get in on the fun:

6:30 PM on July 16th @ Belvedere Park: Get ready for smokin’ guitars, rock- solid rhythms and dynamic vocal harmony as we welcome Steve Aliment and Annie O’Neill to the stage!

6:30 PM on July 23rd @ California Place Park: Get there early because it’s always a packed show when West Seattle’s fan-favorite Michael Pearsall and Friends return to this pocket park!

6:30 PM on July 30th @ Hamilton Viewpoint Park: We’re closing out AMP 2026 with a bang as we throw an epic dance party to hits from the 70s, 80s and 90s with Driftwood Drive!

AMPlify your summer with the Admiral Neighborhood Association!

If you’re interested in learning more about AMP and our commitment to supporting local musicians, or if you’d like to learn how you can invest in our mission to provide free and accessible public arts programming to everyone in our neighborhood, visit our website, connecttoadmiral.org/amp.