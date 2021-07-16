DELRIDGE PROJECT: SW Genesee not closing this weekend after all, but more south-end closures ahead

SW Genesee west of Delridge is NOT closing again this weekend after all, according to SDOT. (Added 1:33 pm – SDOT clarifies that it IS closed today, but will reopen when work is done and will NOT close Saturday-Sunday.) The work at that intersection was will be completed ahead of schedule. The RapidRide H Line preparation project‘s weekly update has just arrived and here are the other key points:

*Street and sidewalk upgrades between Delridge Way SW and Puget Blvd SW/23rd Ave SW to begin as early as next week

*Street demolition and paving along Delridge Way SW between SW Holden St and SW Thistle St to continue through next weekend, July 24-25. Southbound traffic along Delridge Way SW should continue to detour around this area via SW Holden St, 35th Ave, and SW Trenton:

*SW Trenton St closed at Delridge Way SW to complete intersection upgrades as early as July 26. Once SW Thistle St is upgraded, we will reopen the street to traffic. SW Trenton St will then close for upgrades. We’ll have more information and a detour map for this work next week.

*Full closure of Delridge Way SW from SW Henderson St to SW Cambridge St to complete street upgrades beginning as early as July 29. This work will continue through the weekend, with night work planned for July 30. We anticipate reopening the street by Monday, August 2. A full closure is required because of how narrow the street is through this area. We’ll have more information and a detour map for this work next week.

*Intersection upgrades at SW Henderson St continue through next week