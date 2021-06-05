WEST SEATTLE SCENE: ‘Lost mind’

Utility-pole art and poetry turns up around West Seattle fairly often; thanks to all the anonymous creators who take the time to make it happen. This caught our attention while we were walking in Gatewood this week. While at first it might seem amusing – “lost mind” in the spirit of “lost pet” – it also holds a serious message. Check in with neighbors, friends, family – sometimes this “almost over but not over” pandemic period seems more unsettling than the pre-vaccine “hunker down” days. And if you need someone to talk to – the state set up Washington Listens as part of the pandemic response.