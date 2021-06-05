West Seattle, Washington

WEST SEATTLE SCENE: ‘Lost mind’

June 5, 2021 5:35 pm
Utility-pole art and poetry turns up around West Seattle fairly often; thanks to all the anonymous creators who take the time to make it happen. This caught our attention while we were walking in Gatewood this week. While at first it might seem amusing – “lost mind” in the spirit of “lost pet” – it also holds a serious message. Check in with neighbors, friends, family – sometimes this “almost over but not over” pandemic period seems more unsettling than the pre-vaccine “hunker down” days. And if you need someone to talk to – the state set up Washington Listens as part of the pandemic response.

6 Replies to "WEST SEATTLE SCENE: 'Lost mind'"

  • Steve June 5, 2021 (8:03 pm)
    Last seen on Eddie Vedder’s golf course

  • Brainy June 6, 2021 (7:23 am)
    Update: found! It was stolen but used itself to get away from the would be thief.

  • Pessoa June 6, 2021 (8:00 am)
    This is a quite serious and important message.  It is a mental health crisis in the world of the performing arts.  I have musician friends who are walking around like lost souls. Imagine if your entire life was constructed around performing and performing with others (starting even as a child)  and then one day the music simply stopped.  Simply stopped. 

    • J June 6, 2021 (11:52 pm)
      Tragic.. some of us have found solace on apps like Endlesss (iOS) for live multiplayer music making. Or Stationhead Social Radio. :)

  • Rick June 6, 2021 (9:07 am)
    It’s probably running around with mine.

  • Concerned June 6, 2021 (11:24 am)
    Yes. Apparently this whole thing is also raising the percentage rate of abductions In some areas of the country. If any neighborhood hasn’t developed good communications I suggest doing so. Even if you don’t get along, it’s a better relation than who could become your neighbor…

