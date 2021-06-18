The Brocante Beach House on Alki: Welcome, new West Seattle Blog sponsor!

Today we welcome The Brocante Beach House, a new business at Alki Beach, as one of our newest WSB sponsors. Here’s what The Brocante Beach House‘s proprietor Kim Medica would like you to know about what her shop offers:

Kim travels the country and hand-picks each and every item to bring you the most unique and interesting pieces. Many of the vintage items are one of a kind, and you certainly won’t find the exact same thing in your neighbor’s home. Along with vintage items that focus on a French and coastal influence, The Brocante Beach House stocks many eco-friendly cleaning products, soaps, detergents, candles, European linens, French market bags, and much more.

Kim is a West Seattle High School graduate, fourth-generation resident and has lived in West Seattle for many years.

Kim is here to inspire any home and any budget, offering personal shopping, home styling, and consulting as well.

The Brocante Beach House adds new items weekly and is the perfect destination to pick up a gift for yourself or a loved one. Take a stroll on beautiful Alki Beach this weekend and stop in – 2622 Alki Avenue SW – to say hi! Hours are Fridays through Sundays 12 pm-5 pm, and Thursdays by chance or appointment.

We thank The Brocante Beach House for sponsoring independent, community-collaborative neighborhood news via WSB; find our current sponsor team listed in directory format here, and find info on joining the team by going here.