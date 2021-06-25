Notes for your West Seattle Friday

(Today’s sunrise, photographed by Stewart L.)

From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, archives, and inbox:

MAKE-A-WISH BIRTHDAY WALK: Lou Cutler is following up his recent Make-A-Wish fundraising laps at Pathfinder K-8 with one big walk around West Seattle starting from the school on Pigeon Point at 10 am, in celebration of his 70th birthday. Here’s his donation link.

GO TIME ATHLETICS OPEN HOUSES: The new sports/play facility at 4835 West Marginal Way has two open houses today, as previewed here – 10 am-1 pm for drop-in toddler play, 6-9 pm for open volleyball play.

LOWEST TIDE OF THE YEAR: Out to -4.0 feet just before noon. As previewed here, you’ll also find Seattle Aquarium volunteer beach naturalists at Lincoln and Constellation Parks, 10 am-2 pm.

OUTDOOR MOVIE: Tonight’s the night Rec’N The Streets is presenting a free outdoor movie (drive-in or walk-in, BYO chairs) at the Southwest Teen Life Center parking lot, “Karate Kid” at 7:30 pm, free.

Are we missing anything? westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!