BIZNOTE: Go Time Athletics expanding to West Seattle

Go Time Athletics, an indoor sports center in Georgetown, is expanding to West Seattle. The new facility at 4835 West Marginal Way has an open house next Friday (June 25th). From the announcement we received:

Come celebrate the Grand Opening of our new space in West Seattle, and enjoy our Open House on Friday, June 25th. We are incredibly pleased to announce our new indoor volleyball facility and toddler sports center, at 4835 West Marginal Way SW.

Go Time Athletics has expanded into the West Seattle area with their new flagship facility designers to service all of the West Seattle youth athletes. A full volleyball court, turfed area (coming in September), weight-room area, and more are available to train and develop athletes in multiple sports.

For those athletes playing baseball and softball, an indoor turfed area with batting cages is being built out and will be completed in September 2021. Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and Wrestling will also be offered soon.

Join us for a great opportunity to try out our gym for free. Bring your friends and family, and meet our head Volleyball Coach Joe Baleto along with our instructors.

Open House schedule is as follows:

10:00 am-1:00 pm – Toddler Time at Go Time Athletics West Seattle

Toddler Time – Bring your toddler to try out our new play space, and check out our sports offerings, including volleyball, basketball, soccer, bowling, corn hole, hopscotch, ring toss, obstacle course play, jumping on a trampoline, circle time, and more.

6:00 pm-9:00 pm – Open Volleyball Play at Go Time Athletics West Seattle

Open Volleyball Play – Join us for an evening of pick-up volleyball on our newly installed competition volleyball court! Bring your friends and play around for a bit. We’re offering summer camps, personal training sessions, clinics, coed leagues and open gym times.