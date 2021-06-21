WEST SEATTLE BEACHES: Here’s when to see what summer’s lowest low tide reveals

(Photo by Gill Loring, from May’s low-low tides)

With the full moon, another round of low-low tides is coming up in the week ahead, including this summer’s lowest low tide (minus 4 feet) on Friday. Here’s what’s happening, plus how to get expert advice for your viewing (most important advice is simple – please tread lightly and be mindful of the near-shore creatures not usually exposed):

LOW-LOW TIDES

Tuesday (June 22nd) 9:37 am -2.1

Wednesday (June 23rd) 10:22 am -3.2

Thursday (June 24th) 11:07 am -3.9

Friday (June 25th) 11:54 am -4.0

Saturday (June 26th) 12:41 am -3.7

Sunday (June 27th) 1:28 pm -3.0

Monday (June 28th) 2:16 pm -2.0

EXPERT ADVICE

Seattle Aquarium volunteer beach naturalists will be at Lincoln and Constellation (aka Charles Richey Sr. Viewpoint) Parks Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, usually starting about an hour and a half after the lowest-tide moment. Here’s the schedule.

Tide walk – Thursday at 10:30 am, meet up with Seattle Parks’ Rec’N The Streets program for a free all-ages beach walk at Constellation Park (3521 Beach Dr SW). Organizers advise: “Bring some water comfortable shoes, water bottle, and cameras. Be ready to get wet and see some cool plants and animals.”