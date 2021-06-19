SUMMER: Drive-in/walk-in outdoor movie next Friday

Clear, warm weather is expected all week. That’s good news for the city’s Rec’N The Streets program, which is offering a free outdoor movie next Friday (June 25th) in the Southwest Teen Life Center parking lot (2801 SW Thistle). It’s billed as “drive-in/walk-in”; bring your own chairs and snacks. The movie will be the original 1984 “Karate Kid” (here’s the trailer). All ages welcome, no RSVP/tickets necessary. The movie’s expected to start around 7:30 pm and runs just over two hours.