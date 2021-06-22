Notes for the rest of your West Seattle Tuesday

Thanks to local artist/photographer Machel Spence for the photo – and happy birthday; she sent it with news that to celebrate her 50th birthday, she’s having a sale 12 pm-2 pm in her online shop. Here’s what else is happening today:

SCHOOL MEAL SITES: School is out for the summer but meals are available 11 am-1 pm today and every weekday (except July 2 and 5) at these four schools:

Arbor Heights Elementary – 3701 SW 104th St.

Denny International Middle School – 2601 SW Kenyon St.

Highland Park Elementary – 1012 SW Trenton St.

Roxhill Elementary – 7740 34th Ave. SW

LOW-LOW TIDE: As previewed last night, a week of low-low tides starts today. Low tide was at 9:37 am, -2.1 feet, but it still should be an interesting sight if you head out shortly after this is published.

ROTARY CLUB VISITORS DAY: 11:30 am-1 pm, the Rotary Club of West Seattle welcomes visitors to find out what they’re all about. Our preview explains how to be part of it.

DEMONSTRATION: Organizer Scott welcomes you to join streetcorner sign-waving for racial justice, 4-6 pm at 16th/Holden. Signs available if you don’t have one of your own.

POSITION 9 CITY COUNCIL FORUM: The MASS Coalition (Move All Seattle Sustainably) is hosting an online forum for candidates in this no-incumbent citywide City Council race at 5 pm. Register here for viewing info.

