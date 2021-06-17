YOU’RE INVITED; Rotary Club of West Seattle Visitors’ Day

Our area has several active service organizations, and one of them is inviting you to visit next week, either in-person or online. Here’s the announcement from the Rotary Club of West Seattle:

Rotary Club of West Seattle — Visitors Day

June 22, 2021

11:30 – 1:00 p.m.

The Object of Rotary is to encourage and foster the ideal of service as a basis of worthy enterprise. One of the guiding principles is the Four-Way Test, which is a nonpartisan and nonsectarian ethical guide, or set of values, Rotarians use for their personal and professional relationships. The test has been translated into more than 100 languages, and often Rotarians recite it at club meetings.

Of the things, we think, say or do:

Is it the TRUTH?

Is it FAIR to all concerned?

Will it build GOODWILL and BETTER FRIENDSHIPS?

Will it be BENEFICIAL to all concerned?

The interesting thing about Rotary is that the local clubs govern how to run their club. Each club has a different focus. But one thing they all have in common is that they are a leadership organization, made up of local business, professional and civic leaders. They meet regularly, get to know each other, and through that, are able to get things done in their own community. Watch this myth buster video to help you understand the role of Rotary in your community.

The Rotary Club of West Seattle invites you to Visitors Day on Tuesday, June 22nd at the Alki Masonic Hall (4736 40th Ave SW) from 11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Come and learn what Rotary is all about and how becoming a member can benefit both your business and personal life. Coffee, tea, and refreshments will be served. If you are vaccinated, join us in person! Otherwise, use this Zoom link here to join us online.