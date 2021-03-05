FOLLOWUP: Swedish announces its plan for West Seattle Junction move

Four months after we first reported that Swedish was taking over the Capco Beverages space at 4100 SW Alaska, the health-care organization has announced its plan. Even after documents in city files confirmed Swedish as the new tenant, the organization didn’t answer our requests for comment, but Swedish has detailed the plan in a letter sent to local patients:

… Our team is pleased to announce two major changes taking place this year that will strengthen and expand our commitment to providing you safe, high-quality care. This summer, Swedish West Seattle Primary Care Clinic will relocate to a new West Seattle location. In addition, Swedish Medical Group will increase internal-medicine service capacity with opening of the new Swedish West Seattle Internal Medicine clinic. Both clinics are conveniently located in the Junction and are less than a block away from one another. Please note that our West Seattle Primary Care internal medicine providers will relocate to the new West Seattle Internal Medicine clinic. Beginning June 2021, the clinics and our providers will begin operating at the following locations: Swedish West Seattle Internal Medicine

4744 41st Ave SW Swedish West Seattle Primary Care

4100 SW Alaska St

See the full letter, which includes affected providers’ names, here. (Thanks to the reader who forwarded it!) While the SW Alaska location is new for Swedish, it already has some providers at the 41st SW site. As for the future of its current space at 3400 California SW, where Swedish was a tenant, there’s nothing new in online files so far.