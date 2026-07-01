World Cup watch parties, Concert Truck’s return, more for your West Seattle Wednesday!

(Another beautiful swallowtail butterfly, this one photographed by Steve Bender)

The long holiday weekend is coming into view and things are quieting down a bit – Here’s our Wednesday list, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar – which you can preview any time – here’s what’s happening today/tonight:

SUMMER FOOD FOR KIDS: Some local sites are now open – see our story for locations and other information.

strong>TODDLER READING TIME: 10:30 am at Paper Boat Booksellers (4522 California SW; WSB sponsor).

SPRAYPARK’S OPEN: Daily-splashing season at the Highland Park Spraypark (1100 SW Cloverdale), 11 am-8 pm.

SWIMMING POOL’S OPEN: Daily operations also continue at Colman Pool on the shore at Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW), noon-7 pm.

PLAY AMERICAN MAH JONGG: 2-4 pm, join players at Missing Piece (4707 California SW).

USA WORLD CUP MATCH WATCH PARTY #1: 5 pm, the USA men play Bosnia-Herzegovina, and the winner will come to Seattle for a round of 16 match. If you’re going to tonight’s Junction FC match at Nino Cantu SW Athletic Complex (see below), come early and watch on the big screen, as detailed here.

USA WORLD CUP MATCH WATCH PARTY #2: 5 pm at Ounces (3809 Delridge Way SW). Free, all ages.

FIX-IT WORKSHOP: The free (donations appreciated), 5:30-7:30 pm workshop is happening at West Seattle Tool Library (4408 Delridge Way SW, northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center), and the library is open for borrowing.

THE CONCERT TRUCK RETURNS: Seattle Chamber Music Society‘s Concert Truck will present a free concert at Seattle Chinese Garden (north end of South Seattle College campus, 6000 16th SW), 6 pm. Bring your own chair/blanket.

CLASSIC SF BOOK CLUB: 6 pm at Paper Boat Booksellers (4522 California SW; WSB sponsor), this month talking about “Planet of the Apes.” All welcome.

WEST SEATTLE URBANISM: Talk about Seattle’s growth – current and future – at the weekly 6 pm meetup at Elliott Bay Brewing (4720 California SW).

WEDNESDAY NIGHT RUN WITH LULULEMON PRIZES: Join the weekly 6:15 pm group run with West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) tonight – all welcome, all paces – this week with a special addition, Lululemon prizes!

PRACTICE YOUR SPANISH SPEAKING: New local group of Spanish-language learners, dedicated to practicing it, gathers 6:30-8:30 pm at Mission Cantina (2325 California SW) – details in our calendar listing.

LIVE MUSIC AT THE LOCOL: 6:30 pm. 21+. Rotating performer lineup. (7902 35th SW)

JUNCTION FC: 7 pm match at Nino Cantu SW Athletic Complex for the West Seattle pre-pro team, vs. Bigfoot FC. Ticket link is in our calendar listing.

MAD CRAFTY: Bring your project to Revelry Room (4547 California SW), 7-9 pm.

MUSIC BINGO: Weekly music bingo at at The Good Society (California/Lander), 7 pm.

TRIVIA x 5: Five West Seattle trivia venues – Seaside Grill (2820 Alki SW) now has 7 pm trivia on Wednesdays … Admiral Pub trivia at 7:10 pm (2306 California SW) … Larry’s Tavern (3405 California SW) has Wednesday trivia at 7:30 pm … Quiz Night at 8 pm at Beveridge Place Pub (6413 California SW) … And trivia starts at 8:30 pm at Talarico’s (4718 California SW).

SKYLARK OPEN MIC: West Seattle’s longest-running open-mic night! 7:30 pm signups for the weekly event at The Skylark. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

SWING IT WEDNESDAY! Swing dancing and live music at 8:15 pm at South Park Hall (1253 S. Cloverdale, South Parkk).

KARAOKE X 2: New listing – karaoke with KDJ Mythikal at Max’s Triangle Pub (9454 Delridge Way SW), pm … Sing at

Admiral Pub starting at 9, after trivia. (2306 California SW)

Planning an event, class, workshop, etc., that’s open to community participation/observation/visitation? Please send us info so we can add it to West Seattle’s only comprehensive event calendar! westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!