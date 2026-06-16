YOU CAN HELP: West Seattle High School woodshop crowdfunding for ‘essential tool’

We’ve featured many fundraisers during the school year that’s about to end – here’s an unusual one we were asked to share with you on behalf of a West Seattle High School program:

Help Replace the Woodshop’s Planer

Donate to Woodshop for a New Planer

WSHS’s 26-year-old planer is broken and the District does not have the funds to repair or replace it. We are turning to the community to ask for support in raising $15,000 to replace the planer in time for the start of school next Fall.

A planer is an essential tool for woodworking because it transforms rough, uneven lumber into flat, uniform-thickness boards, allowing students to create professional-grade joints and furniture. It saves money by enabling the use of cheaper, rough-cut lumber and ensures safety by providing consistent, manageable material. A planer is important for students beginning to learn carpentry, but it also allows advanced students to take on complex woodworking projects. This year, woodshop students used the planer to transform reclaimed mahogany from Memorial Stadium into a beautiful Danish cabinet. A new planer would directly benefit over 200 students that take Woodshop each year.

We are grateful for all donations — no amount is too small. Thank you for supporting this essential (and fun) program at WSHS!

Questions? Contact Paul Bugala at president@wshsptsa.org