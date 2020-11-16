West Seattle, Washington

BIZNOTE: Capco Beverages closing

November 16, 2020 4:17 pm
Thanks for the tips. Capco Beverages (4100 SW Alaska) in The Junction – West Seattle’s only liquor store – confirms it’s closing in January. Manager Dolly Amend tells WSB that they’ve launched a big sale because “everything must go.” The store opened eight years ago in what had been a state liquor store. Online listings indicate the space has been offered for lease for a while. According to Amend, Swedish is moving into the space; we have a message out seeking more details on that.

