West Seattle Saunter returns!

That photo shows 150 or so of the walkers who joined in last year’s first-ever West Seattle Saunter. A few tipped us that the free mega-walk is returning this year, and organizer Holden has since sent us the announcement:

Do you like meeting new people? Do you enjoy exploring our beautiful city? Do you love walking? Then we have the event for you! The second annual West Seattle Saunter, about a 12-mile walk beginning at the West Seattle Taxi Pier and ending at West Seattle Summer Fest is happening July 11th, 2026! It is an amazing opportunity to spend time outdoors, see the city through a new lens, and build community! The West Seattle Saunter is completely free for participants and details, like the route and pace, are flexible. Join us for 2 miles, 6 miles, or the whole walk! Register and get more information here!

The walk is set to start at 8:45 am July 11, which is the second day of Summer Fest. It’s a spinoff of the Seattle Super Saunter (which happened on Memorial Day weekend).