COUNTDOWN: Two days to Pride mini-parade in Morgan Junction

Two days until Friday’s Pride mini-parade in Morgan Junction, organized by the proprietors of Youngstown Coffee Company and HeartBeet Organic Superfoods Café. Here’s what’s happening on Friday (June 11th): Meet up at Morgan Junction Park (6413 California SW) by 5 pm. The organizers say all ages are welcome: “Wear your festive Pride gear and bring supportive signs for our transgender youth.” This is happening rain or shine, with “skates, bikes, strollers, and dogs welcome.” Not a street-closing event; participants will proceed up the sidewalk on California to Findlay, cross the street, and loop back to Youngstown and HeartBeet, where they’ll have Pride specials with proceeds benefiting Lambert House.
