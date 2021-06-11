CORONAVIRUS: Friday 6/11/2021 roundup

Tonight’s pandemic headlines:

KING COUNTY NUMBERS: We start with the daily stats from the Public Health daily-summary page, cumulative totals:

*110,939 people have tested positive, 70 more than yesterday’s total

*1,613 people have died, 1 more than yesterday’s total

*6,266 people have been hospitalized, 4 more than yesterday’s total

Now our weekly check of key numbers on the COVID Vaccination Among King County Residents dashboard:

*1,484,440 people have received one dose (77.3% of everyone 12+)

*1,307,132 people have received both doses (69.2% of everyone 12+)

One week ago, the first three totals were 110,117/1,599/6,214, and the vaccination totals were 1,460,642/1,243,683.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: See them here.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: 175.2 million cases, 3,785,000+ deaths – see the nation-by-nation numbers here.

VACCINATION POP-UP TOMORROW: One more reminder that the Seattle Fire Mobile Vaccination Team will be at the first-ever South Delridge Farmers’ Market, all three vaccines available, 11 am-3 pm Saturday, 9421 18th SW.

SCALING BACK: Public Health’s every-weekday pandemic-roundup email will go to once-weekly starting next Thursday. So far it appears they’ll continue updating the daily-summary board daily, and until they stop that – or after the June 30th reopening, whichever comes first – we’ll continue with nightly roundups.

