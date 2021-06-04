CORONAVIRUS: Friday 6/4/2021 roundup

Tonight’s pandemic headlines:

KING COUNTY NUMBERS: We start with the daily stats from the Public Health daily-summary page, cumulative totals:

*110,117 people have tested positive, 122 more than yesterday’s total

*1,599 people have died, 4 more than yesterday’s total

*6,214 people have been hospitalized, 21 more than yesterday’s total

Now our weekly check of key numbers on the COVID Vaccination Among King County Residents dashboard:

*1,460,642 people have received one dose (74.8% of everyone 12+)

*1,243,683 people have received both doses (63.7% of everyone 12+)

One week ago, the first three totals were 109,380/1,591/6,139, and the vaccination totals were 1,436,146/1,193,113.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: See them here.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: 172.5 million cases, 3,712,000+ deaths – see the nation-by-nation numbers here.

HIGH POINT POP-UP CLINIC: The mobile nurse-practitioner service Pliable invites you to get vaccinated tomorrow – first or second dose of Pfizer, or the one-dose J&J – at Neighborhood House High Point (6400 Sylvan Way SW), 8 am-11:15 am. You can make an appointment online by going here.

LAST SATURDAY FOR WEST SEATTLE HUB: As announced last month, the city will close West Seattle’s vaccination hub after June 9th – that’s next Wednesday. So tomorrow’s your last Saturday to get vaccinated at the hub, open 9 am-5:30 pm at 2801 SW Thistle.

GOT INFO OR PHOTOS? westseattleblog@gmail.com or text/voice 206-293-6302 – thank you!