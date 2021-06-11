About this morning’s ‘water rescue response’ on Harbor Island

In case you wondered about the “water rescue response” on Harbor Island just before 7:30 this morning, here’s what we’ve learned from a preliminary Seattle Police summary: SFD and SPD responded after a 911 call from someone who reported a man had threatened suicide. They found him at Terminal 18 Park. Police say the man then jumped in the river and started screaming. SFD and SPD sent boats and eventually rescued him from the water. He was taken to Fire Station 5 on the downtown waterfront and then to Harborview Medical Center for evaluation.

If you or someone you know is contemplating self-harm, there’s a 24-hour crisis line at 206-461-3222.