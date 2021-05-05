What’s ahead for the rest of your West Seattle Wednesday

(Wilson’s Warbler – a migrating bird that’s just returned, reports photographer Mark Wangerin)

Meetings and festivities:

CITY COUNCIL: Happening as we publish this, the Transportation and Utilities Committee is meeting, with agenda items ahead including a proposal to consider spending a portion of $20 of car-tab taxes on bridge maintenance – info on the agenda; the Finance and Housing Committee meets at 2 pm this afternoon (agenda here).

CINCO DE MAYO: 2-9 pm, specials at Mission Cantina (2325 California SW; WSB sponsor) including a pig roast, as previewed here; nearby venues Arthur’s (2311 California SW) and Admiral Pub (2306 California SW) invite you to stop by too.

SEATTLE BICYCLE ADVISORY BOARD: 6 pm online, including discussions of Vision Zero and Duwamish Valley mobility. Attendance info – video or call-in – can be found atop the agenda.

DISTRICT 1 COMMUNITY NETWORK: 7 pm online, this coalition of West Seattle and South Park community advocates has agenda items including the low bridge, crime, and development – our preview includes info on how to attend.

EVENING VACCINATIONS: Tonight’s the night the city’s West Seattle COVID-19 vaccination hub (2801 SW Thistle) is scheduled to test staying open until 7:30 pm. No appointment required; all three vaccines are expected to be available.