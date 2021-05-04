BIZNOTE: Cinco de Mayo at Mission Cantina

Tomorrow is Cinco de Mayo, which has become a day to celebrate Mexican culture in the U.S. For many, that includes dining and/or drinking at Mexican restaurants/bars. One in West Seattle, Mission Cantina in The Admiral District (2325 California SW; WSB sponsor) has a special plan for the day. Co-proprietor Tina Padilla tells WSB, “We are bringing back our annual pig roast this year at Mission Cantina. We’re opening early and expanding our outdoor seating to make dining-in responsible and safe, and the pig roast carnitas can be taken to-go as well.” Mission will be open 2-9 pm on Cinco de Mayo, featuring the pig roast, street corn, and special cocktails. If you want to call ahead for takeout, 206-937-6220.
