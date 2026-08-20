‘Beyond Alki’ opening, Rat City Art Walk, more for your West Seattle (and beyond) Thursday

(Photographer Rosalie Miller says this is a stink bug!)

Welcome to our daily list of what’s happening around West Seattle, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar (where you’ll find even more – thanks to everyone who sends events for us to share!):

SUMMER FOOD FOR KIDS: Local sites are open – see our story for locations and other information.

SOUTH SEATTLE COLLEGE GARDEN CENTER: 10 am-3 pm, plant sales featuring and supporting students’ work. North end of SSC campus (6000 16th SW).

SPRAYPARK SEASON CONTINUES: Daily splashing season continues at the Highland Park Spraypark (1100 SW Cloverdale), 11 am-8 pm.

SWIMMING POOL’S OPEN: Daily operations also continue at Colman Pool on the shore at Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW), noon-7 pm.

WADING POOLS: The regular three Thursday pools will be open today – Lincoln Park (noon-7 pm, 8011 Fauntleroy Way SW), Delridge (4501 Delridge Way SW, final week) and Hiawatha (noon-5:30 pm, 2700 California SW).

WEST SEATTLE UKULELE PLAYERS: From newbie to pro, all levels welcome at this weekly 1 pm gathering. Email westseattleukuleleplayerswsup@gmail.com to see where they’re playing today. (Even if you just want to know so you can be there to listen!)

NOURISHING MINDS: 1 pm service-learning opportunity at Southwest Library (9010 35th SW).

PARTY AT THE KENNEY: RSVP deadline is past but here’s how to check to see if there’s room at The Kenney’s “Paradise Party.” (7125 Fauntleroy Way SW)

DROP-IN CHESS: The regular High Point Library Thursday event is scheduled today – youth under 18 can drop in 4-5:30 pm to play. (3411 SW Raymond)

LISTENING PARTY AT EASY STREET: 4 pm, hear Interpol’s new album a week before its release! Free, all ages. (4559 California SW)

HPCS FOOD-TRUCK VISIT: First of two Thursday night events at HPCS – this week and every Thursday, 4-8 pm, Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW) hosts a food truck. Tonight it’s Where Ya At Matt.

WINE TASTING WITH CLARK: Another regular Thursday event at HPCS, 5-7:30 pm – info here.

‘BEYOND ALKI’ GRAND OPENING: Tonight’s the night – the Log House Museum welcomes you 5-7:30 pm to see its brand-new exhibit! Open house format, with refreshments, and speakers at 6 pm. Admission free. (61st/Stevens)

RAT CITY ART WALK: Third Thursdays, throughout White Center and South Delridge – find the artists, venues, map here. 5-8 pm.

HELP HARVEST FOOD: Puget Ridge Edible Park (18th/Brandon) needs volunteers weekly to help harvest fresh food that will be donated to food banks – you can take some home too. Just be there 5-7 pm!

WEST SEATTLE TOOL LIBRARY: Open 5-8 pm for your tool-borrowing needs. (4408 Delridge Way SW, northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center)

VISCON CELLARS: This West Seattle winery’s friendly tasting room/wine bar is open Thursdays, 5-9 pm (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor), for wine by the glass or bottle. Also visit for the ongoing West Seattle Art Tour preview!

POSTCARDING PARTY: 6-8 pm at Beveridge Place Pub (6413 California SW), gathering to fill out postcards to encourage recipients to vote.

POKEMON LEAGUE: 6 pm Thursdays at Fourth Emerald Games (4517 California SW, upstairs) – bring your own console.

WESTIES RUN CLUB: 6 pm, starting from Good Society (California SW and SW Lander), you’re welcome to join the Westies Run Club‘s Thursday night community run, with a track-workout alternative.

DUSTY THURSDAYS AT TIM’S: 6-9 pm, The Dusty 45s preceded by The Ramblin’ Years, outdoors, all ages, no cover, donations accepted for the musicians. (16th SW and SW 98th, White Center)

TRIVIA AT ADMIRAL PUB: 7 pm trivia at Admiral Pub. (2306 California SW)

LIVE AT EASY STREET: 7 pm, the new release by Champagne Bubblebath performs, free, all ages. (4559 California SW)

‘RENT’ AT VASHON CENTER FOR THE ARTS: Take a ferry to see the second night of this production of the classic musical! (19600 Vashon Highway)

AT REVELRY ROOM: Tonight, DJ Havingsex at Revelry Room (4547 California SW), starting at 8 pm.

KARAOKE AT MAX’S TRIANGLE PUB: 9 pm to closing time, time to sing! (9454 Delridge Way SW)

Planning an event that should be on our calendar and in our daily highlight list? Please email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!