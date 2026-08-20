FOLLOWUP: SDOT crew installing no-parking signs, pavement marking on SW Wildwood Place

(WSB photos)

After SDOT told us Wednesday that crews would be out today making promised changes on SW Wildwood Place, and when we went over to check today, we found that indeed they are.

They’re installing permanent no-parking signage as well as reinforcing the no-parking zones on both sides of the street, which is just southeast of the Fauntleroy ferry dock, with pavement paint.

This comes a little over two months after the death of bicycle rider Maridee Bonadea, and a little over a week after a public forum about bicycling safety in the area; the removal of south-side parking was one of the changes SDOT promised, while they say they’re still studying others, including a possible all-way stop at Fauntleroy and Wildwood.