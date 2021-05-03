WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Recognize these burglars?

Those photos are from the Southwest Precinct, accompanying this alert:
On 4/25/21 at (1:20 am), the two … pictured above forced entry into the front doors of a secured residential building in the 9000 block of 20th Ave SW using a power drill. The (burglars) proceeded to steal packages from the lobby area and prowl several cars in the parking garage. There are no good face shots of the (burglars), but their clothing may be recognizable or there may be similar crimes where the suspects may be wearing similar clothing.
If you have any information about who they are, contact Detective Topacio at 206-256-6821.
| 0 COMMENTS