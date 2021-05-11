VACCINATION: Clinics planned for students, now that eligibility is earlier

With final approval expected for dropping the Pfizer vaccine eligibility age from 16 to 12, Seattle Public Schools is helping organize clinics for students. Here’s what Chief Sealth International High School principal Aida Fraser-Hammer sent this message to families:

Seattle Public Schools is partnering with the City of Seattle, Seattle Fire Department, and city’s Department of Education and Early Learning to organize and host a vaccination clinic at the Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex for all students 12 and up. The first dose will be administered next Monday 5/17 and the second dose will be administered on 6/7. Clinics will be operated and staffed by Seattle Fire Department and students must bring a signed permission slip with them to get the vaccine. More information will be shared with you this week.

But it’s not just for CSIHS students. We subsequently checked with district spokesperson Tim Robinson, who replied, “The city and SPS are partnering to hold several student vaccination clinics, starting next Monday. In the coming days, additional efforts to vaccinate 12+ will be announced.”