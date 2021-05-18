First landlords, now tenants: King County opens relief-program applications for renters

King County’s Eviction Prevention and Rental Assistance Program is now open for applications from renters facing housing instability because of the pandemic. Three weeks ago, we published news of the first phase of applications, for landlords; more than 5,000 properties and 1,429 landlords with 5 or more tenants behind in rent are now registered. If your landlord is getting funding, you don’t have to apply directly; if not, you do. Eligibility information is here. If you qualify, the program will “offer payments for back rent, utility expenses and even future rent obligations,” according to today’s full announcement, which also says that if a property qualifies, “Landlords must agree not to terminate or refuse to renew tenancy until after December 31, 2021, except for special circumstances such as sale of the property or health and safety issues.”