Sound Transit’s West Seattle extension team hosts local forum for impacted property owners

Story and photos by Jason Grotelueschen

Reporting for West Seattle Blog

Representatives from Sound Transit held an in-person drop-in forum on Tuesday night at Jet City Labs (4547 California Ave. SW) in The Junction, as part of the organization’s latest outreach efforts.

In particular, West Seattle Link Extension (WSLE) project team members from Community Engagement and Real Property were available to answer questions and speak directly with anyone affected by the upcoming ST Board vote about property acquisition. ST invited impacted property owners and community members to attend the event to learn more about the WSLE project, property acquisition efforts and the relocation process.

ST team members in attendance included Tanya Johnson, Rhonda Thomsen, and Scott Matetich, pictured left-to-right below speaking with neighbor Kelsey Johnold who is a homeowner near 41st and Alaska, which is one of the areas that will be significantly impacted by the current version of the WSLE project:

Johnold said that she wanted to take the opportunity to speak to the team, and to bring back literature and information for her neighbors who will also be impacted by the ST plans.

Also present from the ST team were Dani Schmidt and Hannah Rudin:

ST staff said the timing of Tuesday’s session was intentional, with ST’s System Expansion Committee meeting coming up Thursday (August 13), when 55 proposed property acquisitions will first be presented to ST Board. (They’re all listed here; about half are on the easternmost – SODO – stretch of the extension.) In late June, the ST Board approved a $400+ million spending installment for WS light rail (WSB coverage here).

The meeting was the first of four WSLE community events in August, with three others happening next week including an in-person event in SODO on Aug. 18th, and virtual events on the 19th and 20th. (Thanks to reader Bill for the last-minute tip on tonight’s meeting.)