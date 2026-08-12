TRAFFIC, WEATHER, TRANSIT: Wednesday notes; one school zone to heed

6:00 AM: Good morning. It’s Wednesday, August 12, 2026. This is the first “first day of school” in West Seattle – classes start today at Summit Atlas in Arbor Heights (35th/Roxbury).

WEATHER + SUNRISE/SUNSET

The forecast is for sunshine and a high around 74. Sunrise will be at 6:01 am today; sunset, at 8:26 pm.

(Tuesday sunset photo by James Bratsanos)

TRANSIT TODAY

Metro buses – Regular weekday schedule, but a stop closure downtown continuing today affects multiple West Seattle-bound buses – the southbound 3rd/Columbia stop, for Routes 21 56, 57, and 125, plus RapidRide C and H. Details here; the stop is expected to reopen by Thursday evening.

West Seattle Water Taxi – Regular summer schedule, with extra Friday/Saturday/Sunday runs including later-night schedule Fridays and Saturdays.

Washington State Ferries – Fauntleroy/Vashon/Southworth route is on the regular three-boat schedule; check the alert page for last-minute changes.

PREVIEW – WEEKEND CLOSURES

Early reminder:

-Friday night overnight into Saturday morning, Highway 99 tunnel maintenance closure, both ways

-Early Saturday morning through late Sunday night, northbound First Ave. South Bridge repair closure

-All day Saturday, Alki Avenue SW closed between 57th and 61st SW for Alki Beach Pride

BRIDGE TRAFFIC CAMERAS

Here are four bridge views from the SDOT map (note, the cameras are having some trouble as of just after 6 am – if that persists, choose any camera from the map and try the video view):

High Bridge – Here’s the main camera, followed by the Fauntleroy-end camera:

Low Bridge – Here’s the westward view:

1st Avenue South Bridge:

See a problem on the bridges/streets/paths/water? Please text or call our hotline (when you can do it safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities if they’re not already on scene) – 206-293-6302. Thank you!