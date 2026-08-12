Celebration of Life planned August 20 for Jody A. Libao, 1964-2026

Family and friends will gather August 20 to celebrate the life of Jody A. Libao, and are sharing this remembrance now:

In Loving Memory of Jody A. Libao (Lansing)

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Jody A. Libao (Lansing), who passed away on July 2, 2026, at the age of 62.

Born on June 20, 1964, in Seattle, Jody was the beloved daughter of Harry and Jackie Lansing. Throughout her life, she was surrounded by the love of family, lifelong friendships, and countless treasured memories.

Jody dedicated her entire professional career to the insurance industry, where she worked as an underwriter for both insurance carriers and brokerage firms. She was respected for her professionalism, knowledge, and commitment, earning the admiration of colleagues while building lasting friendships throughout her career.

Above all, Jody’s greatest joy was her daughter. She loved her unconditionally, celebrated every accomplishment, and cherished every opportunity they shared together. Her love for her daughter was unwavering and remains one of the greatest parts of her legacy.

Jody embraced life with a spirit of adventure. She loved to travel, discover new places, and create lasting memories with family and friends. Whether exploring somewhere new or returning to places she loved, she found joy in life’s experiences and in the people who shared them with her.

One of Jody’s favorite places was her home on Hood Canal. There she found happiness boating, waterskiing, relaxing by the water, and creating unforgettable memories with family and friends. Whether gathered on the deck, enjoying a day on the boat, or simply taking in the beauty of Hood Canal, those moments brought her immense happiness and will forever be treasured by those who shared them.

Jody is survived by her beloved daughter, Sofía Libao; her sisters, Lori Wold, Lisa Day Semer, and Sheri Lansing; her brother, Scott Lansing; her former husband, Dave Libao; her many beloved cousins; and numerous cherished nieces, nephews, extended family members, and dear friends.

She was preceded in death by her beloved parents, Harry and Jackie Lansing.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, August 20, 2026, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at The Cove, 1500 SW Shorebrook Drive, Normandy Park, WA 98166. Family and friends are warmly invited to gather to celebrate Jody’s life, share memories, and honor the kindness, friendship, and love she brought to so many.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that memorial donations be made in Jody’s honor to Mary’s Place in Seattle, supporting its mission of providing shelter, safety, and support to women and families.

Jody will be remembered for her adventurous spirit, her love of family and friends, and the happiness she found on the waters of Hood Canal. Though she will be deeply missed, the memories she created and the love she shared will continue to live on in the hearts of all who knew and loved her.