CAN YOU HELP? Roots of Empathy looking for two types of volunteers – including families with babies

With the new school year approaching, Roots of Empathy needs volunteer instructors – and volunteer families with babies. Here’s the announcement sent to us to share with you:

Roots of Empathy is an evidence-based, internationally recognized classroom program serving children ages 5–13. We’ve reached 1.2 million children globally with our school-based programs, and we have research to prove impact.

Roots of Empathy reduces aggression, increases sharing, caring, and inclusion, and promotes resilience, well-being, and positive mental health.

Our mission is to build caring, peaceful, and civil societies through the development of empathy in children and adults. Our vision is to change the world, child by child. We do this by having trained volunteer Instructors guide elementary school students in observing and connecting with a neighborhood baby and parent, building emotional literacy, empathy, and prosocial skills in young children.

Seattle School District has been offering this program in various schools since 2007 and it is growing this next school year. We need volunteer instructors to help deliver the program curriculum in the classroom, as well as volunteer families to be our baby teachers (must be 2-4 months old in October).

We provide a fall training for instructors and mentorship through the first year of instruction. Volunteers come from many backgrounds—former teachers, school counselors, therapists, social workers, parents, grandparents, or anyone familiar and enthusiastic about working with children.

If you would like more information or are interested in participating, please contact Roots of Empathy Program Manager, Melissa Cornwell, via email at mcornwell@rootsofempathy.org