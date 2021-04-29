Eviction Prevention and Rental Assistance Program opens signups for rental-property owners, and soon renters

With eviction moratoriums continuing, some have asked about support for property owners as well as renters. King County has just opened applications for help in this year’s version of a county program that will help them as well as tenants. The King County Eviction Prevention and Rental Assistance Program is now accepting applications from landlords who have five or more tenants behind in rent. On May 17th, it will start taking applications from tenants. The county announcement includes these points:

*The new program is significantly larger than the 2020 program, with over $125 million available to assist residents.

*EPRAP will help King County residents in danger of eviction by paying past, current, and future rent.

*Landlord sign-ups are being collected first and the Tenant pool will open in mid-May.

*The 2020 eviction prevention program provided rent assistance to 9,073 households countywide and expended over $37 million.