CORONAVIRUS: Sunday 5/2/2021 roundup, including our weekly West Seattle trend check

Tonight’s pandemic news, as May’s first weekend concludes:

THINKING ABOUT GETTING VACCINATED THIS WEEK? The city’s West Seattle hub is open for walk-ups until further notice – but you can still get an appointment easily by going here; thousands are available at that and other city sites. (If you are looking for other options, see the list in last night’s roundup.)

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: From the King County Daily Summary Dashboard page, the cumulative totals:

*98,941 people have tested positive, 437 more than yesterday’s total

*1,526 people have died, unchanged from yesterday’s total

*5,866 people have been hospitalized, 13 more than yesterday’s total

*1,042,548 people have been tested, 2,579 more than yesterday’s total

One week ago, those totals were 96,341/1,503/5,692/1,028,384.

WEST SEATTLE TRENDS: Here’s our weekly check. These numbers are shown in two-week increments via the “geography over time” tab on the countywide daily-summary dashboard; to determine WS status, we combine the totals from the West Seattle and Delridge “health reporting areas” (HRAs): For the past two weeks, 161 positive test results; 158 in the 2 weeks before that; 101 in the two weeks before that. … We also are noting WS death totals each week. The total deaths for the entire pandemic in the two HRAs comprising West Seattle: 67, which means two people’s deaths were reported in the past week. Adding a look at hospitalizations: 187 total have been attributed to people in the two West Seattle HRAs since the start of the pandemic, 6 in the past two weeks.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: See them here.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: 152.5 million cases and 3,199,000+ deaths, 577,000+ of them in the U.S. – see the nation-by-nation breakdown here

GRODERY-STORE COVID CASE: Thanks for the tip via text. Metropolitan Market says a West Seattle employee has tested positive for COVID-19. Along with the online announcement, the texter says it’s posted on the store-entrance door.

ROLLBACK WATCH: Though tomorrow’s the date the state looks at the metrics to determine whether counties will move back or ahead in reopening “phases,” the announcements aren’t planned until Tuesday. As shown here, King County is significantly past the Phase 2 maximums in both key metrics.

