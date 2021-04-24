CORONAVIRUS: Saturday 4/24/2021 roundup

Here’s where the pandemic stands tonight, 14 months in:

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: Here are the cumulative totals from Public Health‘s daily-summary dashboard:

*95,878 people have tested positive, 408 more than yesterday’s total

*1,503 people have died, 1 more than yesterday’s total

*5,664 people have been hospitalized, 19 more than yesterday’s total

*1,024,410 people have been tested, 1,318 more than yesterday’s total

ONE WEEK AGO: Last Saturday, those numbers were 93.510/1,493/5,569/1,008,219.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: See them here.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: 146.1 million people have tested positive, and more than 3,096,000 people have died; U.S. deaths exceed 571,000. Most cases: U.S., India, Brazil, France, Russia (same as last week). See the breakdown, nation by nation, here.

J & J VACCINE GETS WESTERN STATES’ CLEARANCE: One day after the feds “un-paused” the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, our state and its partners in the Western States review group cleared resumption of its use. About those potential effects, a rare blood-clot syndrome called TTS, the state’s announcement says, “On Friday, the CDC said a total of 15 cases of TTS have been reported, which includes the original six cases. All the cases occurred in women between the ages of 18 and 59, occurring six to 15 days after vaccination. DOH is not aware of any cases in Washington.” That’s 15 cases out of 8 million shots given nationwide, the state notes.

J & J VACCINE AVAILABILITY: At the Westwood Village Rite Aid.

OTHER WAYS TO CHECK FOR VACCINE: Here’s our ongoing list:

*Here’s how to sign up for the aforementioned city notification list – go here.

*Reminder that if you’re 60+ you can just walk up to the West Seattle hub (2801 SW Thistle) 9 am-4 pm Mondays-Saturdays and get vaccinated – the “Good Neighbor” who brings you, regardless of their age, can too.

*Health-care providers (particularly bigger ones like UW Medicine (one reader specifically recommends Valley Medical Center), Franciscan, Swedish, Kaiser Permanente, Neighborcare, etc.)

*covidwa.com (volunteer-run aggregator) – you can also follow its tweets for instant notifications

*The state’s Vaccine Locator (as mentioned above)

*The CDC’s Vaccine Finder

*Pharmacies big and small – Safeway, Rite Aid, QFC, Pharmaca, Costco

*Sea Mar clinics

And if travel time is not a barrier – reader recommendation: Try this lookup for potential appointments within a few hours’ drive.

