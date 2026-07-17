Getting ready! Two prep scenes as Saturday’s West Seattle Grand Parade and Float Dodger 5K approach

Last reminder of the night that tomorrow (Saturday, July 18) brings the West Seattle Grand Parade, preceded by the Float Dodger 5K. Two scenes from this afternoon as hundreds prepared to participate:

The photos above and below are from Arlene Rubin, who happened upon this group outside a home in the Lowman Beach area where this group was working on their entry for the parade.

The Lions Club of West Seattle and local VFW Post 2713 are parade regulars. Meantime, we stopped in West Seattle Runner> (WSB sponsor) this afternoon as they offered three hours of packet pickup and in-person registration for tomorrow’s Float Dodger 5K, which is presented by WSR with proceeds benefiting the West Seattle Food Bank.

More than 500 runners and walkers are registered to head out from Hiawatha Playfield at 9:30 am, down the parade route on California SW and back.

You still have time to register, either online or at Hiawatha right before tomorrow morning. After the Float Dodger – which is preceded by a free Kids’ Dash at 8:45 am – pick your parade-watching spot and settle in! There’ll be an announcing station in the Admiral area for the first time, one of four along the route. And whether you’re going or not, remember that California SW closes from just south of Admiral to just north of Dawson – a few extra blocks for staging and dispersal – at 8 am.