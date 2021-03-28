CORONAVIRUS: Sunday 3/28/2021 roundup, including our weekly West Seattle trend check

Tonight’s pandemic news:

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: After two Sundays without updates on the King County Daily Summary Dashboard page, tonight they’re back.

*87,382 people have tested positive, 270 more than yesterday’s total

*1,461 people have died, unchanged from yesterday’s total

*5,288 people have been hospitalized, 32 more than yesterday’s total

*959,558 people have been tested, 440 more than yesterday’s total

WEST SEATTLE TRENDS: Time for our weekly check. These numbers are shown in two-week increments via the “geography over time” tab on the daily-summary dashboard; to determine WS status, we combine the totals from the West Seattle and Delridge “health reporting areas” (HRAs): For the past two weeks, 95 positive test results; 83 in the 2 weeks before that; 64 in the two weeks before that. … We also are noting WS death totals each week. The total deaths for the entire pandemic in the two HRAs comprising West Seattle: 64, unchanged from last week.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: See them here.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: 127 million cases and 2,783,000+ deaths, 549,000+ of them in the U.S. – see the nation-by-nation breakdown here.

BACK TO SCHOOL: The first Seattle Public Schools students to return to campuses will start tomorrow.

TWO MORE DAYS OF TESTING AT SWAC: As we first reported last Monday, the Southwest Athletic Complex city-run site (2801 SW Thistle) stops testing and goes vaccination-only this Wednesday (March 31st). City Councilmember Lisa Herbold‘s latest newsletter includes a list of local testing alternatives.

LOOKING FOR VACCINE? Eligibility expands Wednesday – but if you’re eligible now, here are links to try:

*Check for West Seattle city-run site appointments here; sign up for the city’s notification list for all three of its sites here.

*Health-care providers (particularly bigger ones like UW Medicine, CHI Franciscan, Kaiser Permanente, etc.)

*covidwa.com (volunteer-run aggregator)

*The state says it’s improved its own lookup tool

*Here’s another multi-provider search to try

*Pharmacies big and small – Safeway, Rite Aid, QFC, Pharmaca, Costco

*Sea Mar clinics

