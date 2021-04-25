CORONAVIRUS: Sunday 4/25/2021 roundup, including our weekly West Seattle trend check

Tonight’s pandemic news:

THOUSANDS OF APPOINTMENTS: Need a vaccine appointment? Suddenly the city has thousands. Here’s the link. (If you are looking for other options, see the list in last night’s roundup.)

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: From the King County Daily Summary Dashboard page, the cumulative totals:

*96,341 people have tested positive, 463 more than yesterday’s total

*1,503 people have died, unchanged from yesterday’s total

*5,692 people have been hospitalized, 28 more than yesterday’s total

*1,028,384 people have been tested, 3,974 more than yesterday’s total

One week ago, those totals were 93,854/1,493/5,573/1,008,756.

WEST SEATTLE TRENDS: Time for our weekly check. These numbers are shown in two-week increments via the “geography over time” tab on the countywide daily-summary dashboard; to determine WS status, we combine the totals from the West Seattle and Delridge “health reporting areas” (HRAs): For the past two weeks, 180 positive test results; 129 in the 2 weeks before that; 99 in the two weeks before that. … We also are noting WS death totals each week. The total deaths for the entire pandemic in the two HRAs comprising West Seattle: 65, unchanged again in this past week.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: See them here.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: 146.8 million cases and 3,106,000+ deaths, 572,000+ of them in the U.S. – see the nation-by-nation breakdown here

SCHOOL CASES: 19 in local Seattle Public Schools so far this year, and one just reported.

NEED A TEST? Since the city is no longer offering it at the West Seattle hub, here are nearby options

Curative walk-up kiosk @ Don Armeni Boat Ramp (1222 Harbor SW, Monday-Saturday 8 am-3 pm, book online)

Curative van @ Summit Atlas (35th/Roxbury, Tuesdays and Thursdays, 8:30 am-2:30 pm, book online)

Neighborcare‘s High Point clinic (6020 35th SW – call 206-461-6950 for appointment)

City drive-up site in SODO (3820 6th Ave. S., Monday-Saturday, 9 am-5:30 pm, book online)

GOT SOMETHING TO REPORT? westseattleblog@gmail.com or 206-293-6302, text/voice – thank you!