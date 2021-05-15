CORONAVIRUS: Saturday 5/15/2021 roundup

Here’s where the pandemic stands tonight, locally:

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: Here are the cumulative totals from Public Health‘s daily-summary dashboard:

*102,756 people have tested positive, 230 more than yesterday’s total

*1,559 people have died, 5 more than yesterday’s total

*6,030 people have been hospitalized, 24 more than yesterday’s total

*1,065,311 people have been tested, 706 more than yesterday’s total

ONE WEEK AGO: Last Saturday, those numbers were 100,455/1,542/5,935/1,054,882.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: See them here.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: 162.5 million people have tested positive, and more than 3,369,000 people have died; U.S. deaths exceed 585,000. Most cases: U.S., India, Brazil, France, Turkey (unchanged again this week). See the breakdown, nation by nation, here.

VACCINATED IN THE JUNCTION: In two and a half hours, today’s vaccination pop-up in The Junction served 93 people. The incentive:

READY TO BE VACCINATED? Along with the Monday-Saturday city hub at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex, you can go here to see other local options.

GOT SOMETHING TO REPORT? westseattleblog@gmail.com or 206-293-6302, text/voice – thank you!