CORONAVIRUS: Saturday 5/8/2021 roundup

Here’s where the pandemic stands tonight, locally:

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: Here are the cumulative totals from Public Health‘s daily-summary dashboard:

*100,455 people have tested positive, 470 more than yesterday’s total

*1,542 people have died, 6 more than yesterday’s total

*5,935 people have been hospitalized, 9 more than yesterday’s total

*1,054,882 people have been tested, 1,595 more than yesterday’s total

ONE WEEK AGO: Last Saturday, those numbers were 98,504/1,526/5,853/1,039,969.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: See them here.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: 157.2 million people have tested positive, and more than 3,278,000 people have died; U.S. deaths exceed 576,000. Most cases: U.S., India, Brazil, France, Turkey (same as last week). See the breakdown, nation by nation, here.

VACCINATION SITUATION: Don’t want to go to a city-run hub? Other places are welcoming walk-ins now. The CovidWA Vaccine Finder, for example, lists that status for local Rite Aids and Safeways. (According to their websites, those pharmacies are all currently administering the Moderna vaccine.)

GOT SOMETHING TO REPORT? westseattleblog@gmail.com or 206-293-6302, text/voice – thank you!