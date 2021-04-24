WEST SEATTLE SATURDAY: Here’s what you can do

(Photo by Jan Pendergrass)

Weekend’s here! The Saturday list:

WEST SEATTLE WATER TAXI STARTS WEEKEND SERVICE: First weekend service in a year and a half! The WSWT is now on a 7-day-a-week schedule; see it here.

DRUG TAKE-BACK DAY: As previewed here, bring your unwanted/unneeded medication(s) to the Southwest Precinct parking lot (2300 SW Webster), 10 am-2 pm.

INDEPENDENT BOOKSTORE DAY: 10 am-6 pm, Paper Boat Booksellers (6040 California SW) is part of the nationwide celebration. Our calendar listing has details on what’s planned.

FAMILY MUSIC FUNFEST: Last online concert in the family-music series benefiting South Seattle College Co-op Preschools – 10 am, Eli Rosenblatt. Our preview includes the ticket link.

ART POP-UP SHOP: Linda McClamrock invites you to come shop at her pop-up (5532 SW Lander Pl.), 10 am-5 pm.

LEARN ABOUT POLLINATORS: DNDA‘s Wetland Workshop, online at 10:30 am, will teach you about pollinators, free! Info’s here, including how to RSVP.

FOOD DRIVE: Noon-4 pm, food drive for mutual-aid org Washmasks at C & P Coffee (5612 California; WSB sponsor). Our preview includes the list of items they’re requesting.

TASTING ROOM: 1-6 pm, stop by Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor) for tasting, and/or wine by the glass, and/or bottle purchases.

