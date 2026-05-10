UPDATE: Stolen-van-on-side crash at 15th/Henderson

3:37 PM: SFD and SPD are headed for a report of a two-vehicle crash, with one car on its side, at 15th/Henderson. They’re looking for a driver who is reported to have left the scene. Updates to come.

(Photo added)

3:40 PM: SFD had briefly upgraded the response to “rescue extrication” but turns out no one’s trapped, so they’re canceling the extra units. At least one person is reported to be following the walkaway driver on foot. The vehicle on its side is described as a “cargo van.”

3:59 PM: Adding photos. Police have described the van as the suspect’s vehicle; it has Indiana plates they couldn’t trace but they just said over the air that its VIN traces to a van stolen in Redmond.