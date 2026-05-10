BASEBALL: Chief Sealth IHS to play for district championship

PHOTOS BY OLIVER HAMLIN FOR WEST SEATTLE BLOG

(Bodhi Smith celebrates after Sealth gets the final out)

A Saturday morning victory has sent the Chief Sealth IHS Seahawks into Thursday’s district championship game. They beat Cedarcrest 13-6 Saturday at Steve Cox Memorial Park to earn the title-game spot.

(Jaxton Daily on the mound)

That’s also where they’ll play Nathan Hale on Thursday night.

(Nevin Pivar on the mound)

In Saturday’s victory, Nolan VanBuskirk batted in three runs:

So did Julian Reinhardt:

Graham Hull scored three runs:



Railay Keokitvon notched two:

Oliver Pivar had two hits:

Here’s Oliver Clark diving for a catch:

Head coach Ernest Policarpio and his Seahawks play for the district championship at 7 pm Thursday.