BASEBALL: Chief Sealth IHS to play for district championship

PHOTOS BY OLIVER HAMLIN FOR WEST SEATTLE BLOG
(Bodhi Smith celebrates after Sealth gets the final out)
A Saturday morning victory has sent the Chief Sealth IHS Seahawks into Thursday’s district championship game. They beat Cedarcrest 13-6 Saturday at Steve Cox Memorial Park to earn the title-game spot.
That’s also where they’ll play Nathan Hale on Thursday night.
In Saturday’s victory, Nolan VanBuskirk batted in three runs:
So did Julian Reinhardt:
Graham Hull scored three runs:
Oliver Pivar had two hits:
Here’s Oliver Clark diving for a catch:
Head coach Ernest Policarpio and his Seahawks play for the district championship at 7 pm Thursday.
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