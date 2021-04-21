YOU CAN HELP: Food drive @ C & P Coffee this weekend

If you can give, your next chance to help fight hunger is this weekend. C & P Coffee Company (#SB sponsor) is hosting a pop-up food drive for Washmasks, described as “a Mutual Aid organization supporting migrant & indigenous farmworkers through PPE Aid, Food Aid, & Financial Aid.” Here are the food items that would be most helpful:

Donations collected by WashMasks this month will help “Mabton’s community distribute 250 Week-of-Eats Food-Boxes during their socially distanced Food & Art Community Day.” Mabton is in the Yakima Valley. C & P is at 5612 California SW and will accept donations noon-4 pm both Saturday and Sunday (April 24-25).