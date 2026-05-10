SOCCER: Home opener day for West Seattle Rhodies FC and Junction FC

Season-opening matches are in the books for West Seattle’s pre-pro soccer clubs, Rhodies FC and Junction FC.

WSB contributing photojournalist Dave Gershgorn was at the opening match of the doubleheader, Rhodies vs. Tacoma Galaxy. Rhodies were victorious – but first, a new era dawned after the club owners won their long battle for the right to serve wine and beer at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex:

Viscon Cellars (WSB sponsor) owner Ben Viscon was pouring today:

Food offerings included the Crispy’s truck from the DubSea Fish Sticks baseball team next door in White Center:

It was a proud day for owner Jessica Pierce – recent winner of the West Seattle Chamber of Commerce‘s Westsider of the Year award – who posed with sponsorship coordinator Andrew Otwell:

On to the match! Here are some scenes from the Rhodies’ 1-0 victory over the Galaxy:

We couldn’t stay for the Junction FC match that followed, but they also played Tacoma, ending in a 0-0 draw vs. the Stars.

WHAT’S NEXT: The Rhodies play at home the next two Sundays too, starting with 2 pm May 17 vs. Snohomish United – tickets are available here. Junction FC isn’t back home until Sunday, June 7, 2 pm, vs. Midlakes United – tickets available here.