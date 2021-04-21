SATURDAY: Drug Take-Back Day outside Southwest Precinct

Got expired and/or no-longer-needed medications – prescription or not? The Southwest Precinct (2300 SW Webster) is one of two collection points in the city for National Drug Take-Back Day this Saturday (April 24th), 10 am-2 pm. The announcement:

Too often, unused prescription drugs find their way into the wrong hands. That’s dangerous and often tragic. That’s why it was great to see thousands of folks from across the country clean out their medicine cabinets and turn in – safely and anonymously – a record amount of prescription drugs.

Please bring your unwanted and/or expired medications (no questions asked) … on Saturday, April 24th.

We will also have a variety of crime prevention and informational materials available for pickup.