WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Woman assaulted; suspected arson

Two late-night incidents in West Seattle Crime Watch:

WOMAN ASSAULTED: If you saw a police K9 team along Spokane St. or Harbor Avenue north of the West Seattle Bridge last night, here’s what that was about: Around 10:15 pm, according to the police-report summary, an 18-year-old woman reported she had been pistol-whipped. This happened in a group of people hanging around near the 5-way intersection. A man tried to take the woman’s phone; she wouldn’t let him, so he pulled out a gun, pointed it at the others, and then hit the victim’s head with it before fleeing. Police-radio exchanges indicate officers were given the suspect’s name, but they didn’t find him. SFD says the victim was treated at the scene.

SUSPECTED RV ARSON: This happened at an encampment near 2nd SW and SW Michigan, west of the 1st Avenue South Bridge, after 11:30 pm. The victim told police he went to a store and returned to find his RV in flames. He told officers he suspected his girlfriend set the fire. SFD responded to extinguish it; no injuries reported, and no arrest reported so far.