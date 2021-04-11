WEEK AHEAD: What’s next for Delridge repaving/utilities project

With a week of sunshine ahead, road work will be in high gear. That includes the Delridge repaving/utilities project preparing for next year’s launch of the RapidRide H Line. SDOT‘s weekly update on the work ahead (and beyond) includes these key points:

*Later this month, we’ll demolish and upgrade the intersection at SW Orchard St and Delridge Way SW in phases. We’re working to finalize the details of this work and will provide an update and detour map next week.

*Bus stop upgrades continue throughout the corridor. King County Metro will notify riders of all bus stop changes and relocations via their rider alert system.

*Roadway upgrades on SW Hudson St between Delridge Way SW and 25th Ave SW are scheduled to begin the week of April 19

*Intersection upgrades at Sylvan Way SW will be completed soon. This intersection will be reopened before the upgrades at SW Orchard St begin.

*Potholing for duct bank work will resume next week on Delridge Way SW

*Most of the utility work will occur in the roadway, with some trenching through driveways as needed. Residents may experience intermittent access restrictions when we are working near them

*Roadway, sidewalk, and curb ramp demolition on the west side of Delridge Way SW near SW Thistle St to begin next week