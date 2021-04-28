ROAD WORK, TRAFFIC, WEATHER: April’s final Wednesday

6:03 AM: Good morning! Partly sunny forecast for today.

ROAD WORK

35th/Graham – Work continues to remake this intersection, including a signal.

Delridge project – Delridge/Orchard work continues, and more.

SW Yancy east of Avalon – This closure will continue a few more weeks, the project team says.

TRANSIT

The West Seattle Water Taxi is on its spring/summer schedule – all day, 7 days a week, plus Friday and Saturday evenings.

Metro has increased the number of passengers allowed on buses.

BRIDGES AND DETOUR ROUTES

401st morning without the West Seattle Bridge. Here’s how it’s looking on other bridges and routes:

Low Bridge: 16th week for automated enforcement cameras; restrictions are in effect 5 am-9 pm daily – except weekends, when the bridge is now open to all until 8 am Saturday and Sunday mornings. (Read about other changes here.)

Here’s a low-bridge view:

West Marginal Way at Highland Park Way:

Highland Park Way/Holden:

The 5-way intersection (Spokane/West Marginal/Delridge/Chelan):

And the 1st Avenue South Bridge (map):

For the South Park Bridge (map), here’s the nearest camera:

To check for bridges’ marine-traffic openings, see the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed.

See all local traffic cams here; locally relevant cameras are also shown on this WSB page.

Trouble on the streets/paths/bridges/water? Please let us know – text (but not if you’re driving!) 206-293-6302.